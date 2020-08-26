Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 23 Deer Creek project detour ends August 28 (Aug. 26, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —As of Friday, August 28, the Hwy 23 detour over Deer Creek in Carlton County will end. Traffic will be brought back on to the single lane, signal controlled bypass while work continues. Once work is completed, traffic will switch from the bypass to the bridge.

Please visit the MnDOT website for project information: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy23bridge

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###

