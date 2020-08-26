Hwy 23 Deer Creek project detour ends August 28 (Aug. 26, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —As of Friday, August 28, the Hwy 23 detour over Deer Creek in Carlton County will end. Traffic will be brought back on to the single lane, signal controlled bypass while work continues. Once work is completed, traffic will switch from the bypass to the bridge.

Please visit the MnDOT website for project information: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy23bridge .

