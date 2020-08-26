Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,828 in the last 365 days.

Roadwork, delays begin on Highway 23 in east St. Cloud Sept. 8 (Aug. 26, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists to encounter lane closures with delays as crews begin to resurface both directions of Highway 23, includes shoulders and turn-lanes, with a new layer of asphalt between Benton County Road 1 and Highway 95 east of St. Cloud, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Work will occur 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays; on good weather days. Both directions to have segments of single lane closures with reduced speeds. Flaggers will direct access to/from intersections.

Project will improve access at Benton County Road 8.

MnDOT will also reconstruct the access at Highway 23 and Benton County Road 8 (35th Avenue E) in St. Cloud with a new, safer Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) design, also known as a j-turn. In RCI’s, drivers always make a right turn followed by a U-turn. This reduces potential conflict points and improves safety.

Safety is our top priority. Use these tips when navigating the Highway 23 work zone:

  • Watch for workers, directional signs and orange cones and barrels.
  • Expect changes and slow moving equipment to enter and exit work areas.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Be patient. Expect delays, especially at peak travel times.

When complete the $3.8 million project will provide a smoother ride, improve access and safety along four miles of Highway 23. All work to be complete by Oct. 28, 2020.

For more project information, visit the web at mndot.gov/d3/projects/h23stc or contact Josh Daniel, construction project manager, at joshua.daniel@state.mn.us or 320-293-2946.

For real-time travel information on Highway 23, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

# # #

You just read:

Roadwork, delays begin on Highway 23 in east St. Cloud Sept. 8 (Aug. 26, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.