Roadwork, delays begin on Highway 23 in east St. Cloud Sept. 8 (Aug. 26, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists to encounter lane closures with delays as crews begin to resurface both directions of Highway 23, includes shoulders and turn-lanes, with a new layer of asphalt between Benton County Road 1 and Highway 95 east of St. Cloud, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Work will occur 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays; on good weather days. Both directions to have segments of single lane closures with reduced speeds. Flaggers will direct access to/from intersections.

Project will improve access at Benton County Road 8.

MnDOT will also reconstruct the access at Highway 23 and Benton County Road 8 (35th Avenue E) in St. Cloud with a new, safer Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) design, also known as a j-turn. In RCI’s, drivers always make a right turn followed by a U-turn. This reduces potential conflict points and improves safety.

Safety is our top priority. Use these tips when navigating the Highway 23 work zone:

Watch for workers, directional signs and orange cones and barrels.

Expect changes and slow moving equipment to enter and exit work areas.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Be patient. Expect delays, especially at peak travel times.

When complete the $3.8 million project will provide a smoother ride, improve access and safety along four miles of Highway 23. All work to be complete by Oct. 28, 2020.

For more project information, visit the web at mndot.gov/d3/projects/h23stc or contact Josh Daniel, construction project manager, at joshua.daniel@state.mn.us or 320-293-2946.

For real-time travel information on Highway 23, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

