Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,800 in the last 365 days.

Former teacher sent to prison for criminal solicitation of a minor

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) –  Aug. 26, 2020 – A former teacher pleaded guilty to Criminal Solicitation of a Minor and was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday, August 24th. Kenneth Howard McWilliams, represented by Leary McKenzie, pleaded guilty before the Honorable D. Craig Brown in Florence County.

Between the dates of April 7 and April 10, 2017, Kenneth McWilliams contacted a minor victim through Facebook Messenger. McWilliams engaged in numerous conversations with the victim that referenced meeting to engage in sexual activity. On April 11, the victim’s mother met with a deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, where she stated that she found inappropriate messages to her daughter from McWilliams, who was a middle school teacher. Lt. Darren Miles of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted separate interviews with the victim and McWilliams. McWilliams admitted to engaging in sexual conversations and sending nude images to the minor. McWilliams was arrested on April 18, 2017. While out on bond, McWilliams traveled to the victim’s school. School administrators saw McWilliams arriving at and leaving the school. During an interview with Lt. Miles after this incident, McWilliams admitted that he had visited the victim at her school more than once, and he had been communicating with the victim with messages that were sexual in nature. McWilliams was re-arrested for this offense on September 7, 2018.

Judge Brown sentenced McWilliams to 10 years in prison, provided that after he serves five years the balance is suspended and he’ll be on probation for five years. The judge gave him credit for 717 days served, and McWilliams will be required to register as a sex offender. This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Quentin Gaddy.

You just read:

Former teacher sent to prison for criminal solicitation of a minor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.