Inspection Tomorrow on Route 61 SB Veterans Memorial Bridge in Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 61 southbound are advised of a lane closure for a bridge inspection on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury, Northumberland County, which will take place on Thursday, August 27, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while the inspections are being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###