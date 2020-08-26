Residencial Casa Linda on Caring for Staff When Your Business is Under Pandemic Pressure
EINPresswire.com/ -- Many businesses have recently felt the challenge of managing employees with social distancing measures in place, new guidelines required for a COVID-19 world, and similar difficulties. It can be especially challenging for those in the service or hospitality industry, who may be juggling complex employee schedules and diverse client needs.
Residencial Casa Linda has managed something that may feel impossible to many companies: They have retained their entire staff while meeting coronavirus guidelines and providing safe service for guests. Residencial Casa Linda has a simple strategy: Take care of employees, and take care of the community – and it proved highly beneficial. Let’s take a look at some of the top suggestions Residencial Casa Linda has for doing the same with your business in these trying times.
Provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) For All Employees
While providing PPE to employees may seem like a simple – and, often required – step, it can make a world of difference for employees. Employees are looking for stability and an employer that cares about them in these trying times: Coming into work and having PPE ready and waiting for them, without the need to find it themselves, can mean the world to a worker in an uncertain world.
It's also important to work with your employees to let customers know the measures you are taking. Residencial Casa Linda prepared a video showing exactly how it was dealing with COVID-19 and the specific cleaning protocols it was putting in place, as you can see below. These videos are quick, easy to make, and an excellent way to show everyone involved that your business is taking things seriously.
Stay Open and Communicative
Always state your plans, the precautions you are taking, and the latest regulations or guidelines the company is following regarding COVID-19 and related issues. In times like these, Residencial Casa Linda has found there is no such thing as over-communication, and many businesses greatly underestimate just how much employees want them to share. Daily informative meetings and announcements are an important tool to use – and employees may appreciate it so much that it could become a permanent part of the workplace.
Supporting Local Charities
Residencial Casa Linda was also able to donate money to local food programs and other charities to help take care of those in the community who were struggling most. Actions like these are not only great for branding, but they let both employees and customers understand that your company really cares.
Rework Shift Schedules and Opportunities
Through a creative combination of arranging holiday vacation days and a new strategy for scheduling shifts, Residencial Casa Linda was able to meet coronavirus requirements without firing any employees. This allowed their workers to keep a reliable source of income with less uncertainty for the future, while still running the business successfully. Residencial Casa Linda also suggests that changing guidelines for paid time off, email communication, and performance reviews will help both employer and employee navigate current challenges.
Offer More Training and Flexibility
Residencial Casa Linda also reminds other businesses that this is a great time to invest in employee training, flexible scheduling, and even work from home options where possible. Residencial Casa Linda found doesn’t always mean new certifications, either: Simply assigning employees to different shift duties with more experienced workers can expand their skill set while ensuring they have more work opportunities in the future when it comes to covering other shifts, or working more hours on additional tasks.
Caroline Hunter
Residencial Casa Linda has managed something that may feel impossible to many companies: They have retained their entire staff while meeting coronavirus guidelines and providing safe service for guests. Residencial Casa Linda has a simple strategy: Take care of employees, and take care of the community – and it proved highly beneficial. Let’s take a look at some of the top suggestions Residencial Casa Linda has for doing the same with your business in these trying times.
Provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) For All Employees
While providing PPE to employees may seem like a simple – and, often required – step, it can make a world of difference for employees. Employees are looking for stability and an employer that cares about them in these trying times: Coming into work and having PPE ready and waiting for them, without the need to find it themselves, can mean the world to a worker in an uncertain world.
It's also important to work with your employees to let customers know the measures you are taking. Residencial Casa Linda prepared a video showing exactly how it was dealing with COVID-19 and the specific cleaning protocols it was putting in place, as you can see below. These videos are quick, easy to make, and an excellent way to show everyone involved that your business is taking things seriously.
Stay Open and Communicative
Always state your plans, the precautions you are taking, and the latest regulations or guidelines the company is following regarding COVID-19 and related issues. In times like these, Residencial Casa Linda has found there is no such thing as over-communication, and many businesses greatly underestimate just how much employees want them to share. Daily informative meetings and announcements are an important tool to use – and employees may appreciate it so much that it could become a permanent part of the workplace.
Supporting Local Charities
Residencial Casa Linda was also able to donate money to local food programs and other charities to help take care of those in the community who were struggling most. Actions like these are not only great for branding, but they let both employees and customers understand that your company really cares.
Rework Shift Schedules and Opportunities
Through a creative combination of arranging holiday vacation days and a new strategy for scheduling shifts, Residencial Casa Linda was able to meet coronavirus requirements without firing any employees. This allowed their workers to keep a reliable source of income with less uncertainty for the future, while still running the business successfully. Residencial Casa Linda also suggests that changing guidelines for paid time off, email communication, and performance reviews will help both employer and employee navigate current challenges.
Offer More Training and Flexibility
Residencial Casa Linda also reminds other businesses that this is a great time to invest in employee training, flexible scheduling, and even work from home options where possible. Residencial Casa Linda found doesn’t always mean new certifications, either: Simply assigning employees to different shift duties with more experienced workers can expand their skill set while ensuring they have more work opportunities in the future when it comes to covering other shifts, or working more hours on additional tasks.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here
Casa Linda Vacation Villas, Dominican Republic. Covid 19 Cleaning Protocols