Strathmore Real Estate Group's Scott Chappelle Welcomes McAlister's Deli to the Riverview 14 Development
Strathmore Real Estate Group's Scott Chappelle recently welcomed McAlister's Deli to the Riverview 14 Retail and Entertainment Development.EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McAlister's Deli is a staple in many towns and cities across the United States. It will now be a must-visit locale in the Riverview 14 Entertainment District. The Strathmore Real Estate Group recently announced that the nearly three-decades-old deli will be joining the other noteworthy shops and restaurants in this Strathmore Development complex.
McAlister's Deli has been serving mouthwatering deli sandwiches across America since 1989. The restaurant was founded by a dentist in Oxford, Miss., who had a vision to turn an old movie-set diner into a charming local restaurant. The vision was later turned into reality and a thriving restaurant franchise. More than 400 McAlister's Deli Restaurants can now be found in 28 states, including here at the Strathmore Development Riverview 14 Entertainment District in Gibsonton. The eateries are known for serving delicious deli sandwiches, hot soups, and some of the best sweet tea in the country.
"We have no doubt this will be a popular addition to the Riverview 14 Entertainment District," Scott Chapelle of Strathmore Development said.
The team at Strathmore Real Estate Group is excited to welcome the restaurant, because it's known for bringing communities together through the enjoyment of delicious food. The menu is designed to offer something for every type of eater, even the pickiest kids and adults. Strathmore Development team members also stated that McAlister's restaurants are known for offering unbeatable hospitality to their customers as well as their surrounding business and restaurant neighbors.
"McAlister's Deli locations consistently have positive impacts on the communities around them," Scott Chappelle of Strathmore Real Estate Group said. "They get involved with local non-profits, schools, churches, and more, and that's what we like to see from the tenants in our developments."
McAlister's Deli will be joining a number of other great restaurants and businesses at the Strathmore Development Riverview 14 Entertainment District in Gibsonton, Fla. This center, located just south of Tampa, offers a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options for visitors. The Riverview 14 GDX Theater, Four Stacks Brewery, Extended Stay America Hotel, Zaxby's, and several other establishments have already been developed at this site. Locals and visitors in Gibsonton and surrounding areas have already been enjoying the many options at the Riverview 14 Entertainment District.
"This is just another great addition to an already great complex," Scott Chappelle of Strathmore Real Estate Group said. "We can't wait to see McAlister's Deli succeed in this location."
