AAA Travel Insurance and Covid-19 Review – AARDY Insurance

AAA Travel Insurance should be superlative, but in the recent AARDY Travel Insurance review of AAA coverage, it is found to be wanting in several key areas.

We were disappointed to see such limited, expensive, coverage from AAA Travel Insurance. The absence of Cancel for Any Reason, in the middle of a pandemic, was the biggest surprise.” — Jonathan Breeze

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAA is one of the most trusted names in travel. Millions of AAA members rely upon its world-class advice when choosing their next trip.Today, with the Covid-19 pandemic seeing no end in sight, this guidance and advice is more critical than ever.AAA Travel Insurance should be superlative, but in the recent AARDY Travel Insurance review of AAA coverage, it is found to be wanting in several key areas.AARDY Travel Insurance CEO, Jonathan Breeze commented “We are always surprised to see organizations like AAA sub-contract their travel insurance business to a single insurance carrier.In doing so, their members lose choice and gain no value for money. It is a shame that the AAA Travel Insurance provider, Allianz, has chosen to remove Cancel for Any Reason as an option in the middle of a pandemic.We have been delighted to see how many other travel insurers have had the courage to maintain critical CFAR coverage. We are disappointed that AAA Members will not get this level of flexibility in the plans that AAA proposes and recommends for them.There are many different trip insurance plans that offer different coverages, that may be suitable for some folks, but not for others. Travel Insurers compete against one another, within insurance marketplaces such as AARDY.Today, many travelers want Cancel for Any Reason protection when booking their next trip. We would always advocate to compare the trip insurance market, so as to see best coverage, and best price.” AARDY’s Travel Insurance Marketplace has become the go-to destination for AAA travelers during the Covid-19 crisis. With over 5,000 5 Star TrustPilot reviews, customers can be safe in the knowledge that they will be looked after by consummate professionals.

