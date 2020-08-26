Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,755 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Auditor Galloway on guilty plea by former executive director of St. Louis College Prep charter school

Audit found falsified records led to $1.4 million overpayment from state to now-closed charter school

State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a statement after Michael Malone, the former executive director of the now-closed St. Louis College Prep, pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud. A 2019 audit from Auditor Galloway's office found falsified attendance records at the charter school led to $1.4 million in overpayments to the school. Auditor Galloway worked with the U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI on the criminal investigation that resulted in the plea, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

"It's unacceptable when taxpayers are defrauded, but when corruption affects our classrooms, it's intolerable. My audit found Malone's actions to manipulate attendance records resulted in millions of dollars in overpayments. My office worked closely with the FBI to provide information to assist in prosecuting this case, and I commend our law enforcement partners for obtaining this guilty plea."

You just read:

Statement from Auditor Galloway on guilty plea by former executive director of St. Louis College Prep charter school

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.