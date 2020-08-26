First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom Partners with Forward Into Light Campaign to Celebrate Suffrage Centennial: California State Capitol and City Halls Across the State to be Lit in Purple and Gold in Honor of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and California Legislative Women’s Caucus leadership to light up State Capitol, host virtual celebration at 6 p.m. on August 26th in honor of 19th Amendment centennial

Anaheim, Bakersfield, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Stockton to join centennial celebration by lighting up city halls, buildings and monuments in purple and gold

Governor Newsom issues proclamation declaring Women’s Equality Day

California Museum launches new online “Fight For The Right” exhibit and video tour, developed in partnership with First Partner Siebel Newsom

SACRAMENTO – First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, in partnership with the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission (WSCC), the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the California Big Cities Mayors Coalition, will illuminate California in purple and gold on August 26, as part of the National “Forward Into Light” campaign celebrating 100 years of the 19th Amendment and women’s constitutional right to vote. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed First Partner Siebel Newsom to serve on the WSCC, which is tasked with commemorating and coordinating the nationwide centennial celebration of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment.

In addition to the California State Capitol building, the cities of Anaheim, Bakersfield, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Stockton will be lighting their city halls and other buildings in purple and gold to honor women’s suffrage. In Sacramento, the State Capitol building, March Fong Eu Secretary of State Building, Richards I-5 underpass, Golden 1 Center, Capitol Mall, K Street Tunnel, Sacramento City College Pedestrian Bridge and the Memorial Auditorium will be illuminated starting at sunset.

“The passing of the 19th amendment was not the end of the story but the beginning of a long road toward a more just, more fair, more equal America,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “Tonight, California will be illuminated in purple and gold to celebrate the brave suffragists on whose shoulders we stand, and to acknowledge the work that must still be done to ensure equality for all women across the state and country.”

“As we celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment and women’s right to vote, let’s also remember California’s important role in the overarching movement for suffrage, equality and inclusion. Let us continue to lift up women’s voices, celebrate the diversity of our state and further commit to improving the lives of women everywhere,” said Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino).

The First Partner will also host the “Miss Representation Centennial Celebration” at 6 p.m. on the 26th, featuring a conversation with Senator Connie M. Leyva and Assemblymember Monique Limón, Chair and Vice Chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, followed by a free screening of the documentary “Miss Representation.” More information on the event can be found here: bit.ly/missrepcentennial

Earlier in the day, at 4 p.m., The California Museum will launch “Fight for the Right,” a new online exhibit and video tour celebrating the suffrage centennial, developed in partnership with the First Partner. The new temporary exhibit celebrates the 19th Amendment’s centennial through a display of more than 70 artifacts from the 1870s to the present, including original campaign memorabilia, historic documents, suffragist apparel, voting ephemera and more. Last week, the First Partner launched “Women Inspire,” a new permanent exhibit with The California Museum to honor the suffrage centennial. Additional information on the new exhibit can be found here: bit.ly/ca-vote-100

Governor Gavin Newsom today also issued a proclamation declaring “Women’s Equality Day,” in recognition of the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, and encouraging all eligible Californians to honor the legacy of the suffragists by making a plan to vote this November, starting with verifying their voter status at http://VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov.

The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy can be found here.

