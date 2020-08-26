Global Next Generation Display Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Next Generation Display Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Next-generation display is a type of display technology that outperforms from the conventional display technology, such as LCD, in the upcoming years. These modern-day displays are an advanced version of LCD and plasma technology, which consume less electricity. Since they offer better performance, next-generation displays have helped in the enhancement of present-day products, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and many more. These display technologies often support the development of devices such as e-readers. They also possess high thermal resistance properties, thus making them a suitable alternative for conventional display technologies, thus augmenting the market growth around the world. Furthermore, rising penetration of smartphones, technological development in advanced electronic products, and the advent of 4K and 8K televisions are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, in 2017, the global smartphone unit shipments were totaled about 1.6 billion units, representing an increase of 7.17% from 2014 (1.3 billion-unit smartphone shipments). Similarly, as per the International Data Corporation, the smartphone vendors shipped a total of 369.8 million units around the world during the fourth quarter of 2019. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for next generation displays all over the world. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the display industry, as the manufacturing operations are suspended temporarily throughout the major manufacturing hubs, thus, led to a substantial slowdown in the production. Besides the impact on production, the continuing pandemic has also reduced the consumer demand for display integrated devices due to lockdown imposed by the government, which is likely to affect the market growth in recent years. However, the high manufacturing and R&D cost is one of the major factors limiting the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Next Generation Display market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the consumer inclination towards a luxurious lifestyle, escalating demand for advanced electronic products, and the rising disposable income of the individuals in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising smartphone penetration, along with rising technological advancements in the field of electronics & entertainment industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Next Generation Display market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sony Corporation

AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Au Optronics Corp.

Planar Systems Inc.

Cambridge Display Technology, Inc.

Ritek Display Technology

Toshiba Mobile Display Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co.

Plastic Logic Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Flexible Display

Mid-air Display

Transparent Display

Three-dimensional Display

Double-sided Display

2D One-sided Display

By Ingredient:

Nanomaterials

Plastic Substrates

Metals

Polymer

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment

TV/Monitors

Automotive

Medical

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Next Generation Display Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.