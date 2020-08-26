Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Summit Road ramp to southbound I-75 closed in Monroe County starting Aug. 31 for construction

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Monroe

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-75 Summit Road

CLOSEST CITY:                  Monroe

START DATE:      7 a.m.        Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the northbound/southbound Summit Road ramp to southbound I-75 for construction in Monroe.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via northbound Summit Road, northbound M-125, and eastbound Luna Pier to I-75.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will improve operations and safety at the busy intersection.  

Summit Road ramp to southbound I-75 closed in Monroe County starting Aug. 31 for construction

