Summit Road ramp to southbound I-75 closed in Monroe County starting Aug. 31 for construction
COUNTY: Monroe
HIGHWAYS: I-75 Summit Road
CLOSEST CITY: Monroe
START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the northbound/southbound Summit Road ramp to southbound I-75 for construction in Monroe.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via northbound Summit Road, northbound M-125, and eastbound Luna Pier to I-75.
SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will improve operations and safety at the busy intersection.