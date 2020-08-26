Summit Road ramp to southbound I-75 closed in Monroe County starting Aug. 31 for construction

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Monroe

HIGHWAYS: I-75 Summit Road

CLOSEST CITY: Monroe

START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the northbound/southbound Summit Road ramp to southbound I-75 for construction in Monroe.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via northbound Summit Road, northbound M-125, and eastbound Luna Pier to I-75.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will improve operations and safety at the busy intersection.