MongoDB Names Carahsoft 2020 Aggregator Partner of the Year

RESTON, Va. , Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named Aggregator Partner of the Year for 2020 by MongoDB, the leading, modern general purpose database platform. This award recognizes Carahsoft as a trusted, long-standing partner who continues to be one of MongoDB’s largest partners in the world.

“We are honored to be named MongoDB’s Aggregator Partner of the Year,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Sales at Carahsoft. “We share MongoDB’s customer-first approach to delivering innovative and market-leading open source solutions to the public sector and our reseller partners. Our sales and marketing team is looking forward to another great year of continued growth with MongoDB as we work to connect government agencies with innovative open source solutions that power their missions.”

Carahsoft and MongoDB began their partnership in 2012, working together to deliver powerful, innovative open source solutions to government agencies and successfully navigate the complexities of the public sector business. As the Master Government Aggregator® for MongoDB, Carahsoft has more than tripled the volume of public sector marketing from 2019 to 2020, driving high double-digit growth in MongoDB’s public sector business. Carahsoft continues to expand MongoDB’s footprint within the Federal and public sector marketplaces by successfully marketing and delivering bold, innovative open source solutions to government agencies.

“Carahsoft’s constant support of our commitment to offer customers a modern platform and better way to work with data is what defines being a trusted, value-added partner,” said Alan Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, MongoDB. “Carahsoft and MongoDB are working closely to develop a robust public sector channel to make MongoDB’s innovative data platform available to Carahsoft’s full community of reseller partners. We look forward to continuing to make great strides with Carahsoft in the years to come.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,500 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

