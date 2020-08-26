BASF sponsors Emerging Leaders Program at GreenBiz’s Circularity 20 online event

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve recipients of the Circularity 20 Emerging Leaders Program were announced today at the GreenBiz’s Circularity 20 online event. Sponsored by BASF, the program is designed to empower a group of up-and-coming circular economy leaders to solve the world’s most complex problems.



The GreenBiz team hand-selected and welcomed the Circularity 20 Emerging Leaders from across the region from diverse backgrounds in the field of sustainability and STEM. In line with BASF’s strong focus on Diversity & Inclusion , the program will provide the cohort with opportunities to further develop their wide range of skillsets.

“To solve the world’s biggest challenges, we will need everyone’s best thinking,” said Pete May, President and Co-Founder of GreenBiz Group. “Since 2017, our Emerging Leaders program aims to challenge and empower a new generation of innovators and entrepreneurs to bring their diverse perspectives and best ideas to the world. We can’t think of any better partner to foster innovation than BASF.”

The Emerging Leaders will participate in the three-day, solutions-focused event at the forefront of the circular economy. The program features engaging and informative plenaries, breakouts, networking opportunities and a virtual expo.

Additionally, they will have the opportunity to engage in a six-month mentorship program with BASF executives. “The sponsorship underlines BASF’s commitment to supporting the next generation of problem solvers and creative thinkers to help find innovative, sustainable solutions,” said Mitch Toomey, Director of Sustainability for BASF, North America. “We want to provide the Emerging Leaders with an opportunity to be inspired and grow as professionals.”

BASF is actively refining the ‘take-make-waste’ system and embracing the circular economy model. The company aims to manufacture high-performance products on an industrial scale based on recycled feedstock to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

Circularity 20 is a complimentary online event hosted by GreenBiz from August 25-27, 2020. For more information and to register, visit the event page .

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 18,800 employees in North America and had sales of $18.4 billion in 2019. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us .

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com .

