Captivating California – A New Travel and Lifestyle Show Featuring Iconic Destinations Throughout The Golden State
Episodes Designed to Showcase California’s Stunning Scenery, Remarkable Culture, Rich History, and Vibrant Local Flavors, to Benefit Viewers.
Captivating California, your premier destination for engaging travel videos, and unforgettable discoveries from the Golden State. Hosted by writer, explorer and travel aficionado Joseph Zender.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA., (August 24, 2020) – New travel & adventure show series featuring a stellar line-up of Southern California locations.
— Joseph Zender
“I’m proud to celebrate the launch of “Captivating California,” this eclectic travel channel sets the stage for rediscovering the delights of Southern Cal’s extensive history, culture, and arts,” said Joseph Zender, a well-traveled writer, and show creator, doing his part to bring the world of travel directly to you.
As an avid world traveler, this past year Joseph has explored closer to home, uncovering the hidden gems and enriching experiences located throughout the Golden State.
Through the power of words, vivid imagery, and short narratives, this spectacularly crafted, yet simple production endeavors to provide a profound outlet for like-minded, perceptive travel enthusiasts seeking adventure – responsibly.
Joseph begins his episodes showcasing remarkable experiences of California’s vibrant local flavors, to reinvent joie de vivre hidden within these unexpected, tumultuous times.
Let’s share positive and resetting travel experiences, while we build a better, uplifting future, together.
Visit www.CaptivatingCalifornia.com or email Joey@CaptivatingCa.com for more information.
