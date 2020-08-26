American Fidelity Ranks in Top 50 Insurers
American Fidelity Assurance Company was once again named to Ward’s list of 50 top performing life and health insurance companies.
his recognition of successful financial performance offers peace of mind to our Customers who rely on us to provide them with financial products and services during their times of need.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity Assurance Company was once again named to Ward’s list of 50 top performing life and health insurance companies.
— John Cassil, Chief Financial Officer
American Fidelity is recognized for outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency and superior performance over a five-year period.
“Ward’s benchmarking demonstrates our financial strength over time and compared to our industry as a whole,” said John Cassil, chief financial officer. “This recognition of successful financial performance offers peace of mind to our Customers who rely on us to provide them with financial products and services during their times of need.”
Ward Group is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for insurance companies. The ranking places American Fidelity Assurance Company in the top 50 of all life and health insurance companies out of the 700 that were analyzed. Each company that makes the list has passed safety and consistency screenings and has achieved superior performance during the previous five years.
###
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1.5 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year.
American Fidelity is currently recognized as one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.
Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces for Women.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care. Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT.
Lindsey Sparks
American Fidelity
405-523-5901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn