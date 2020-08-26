Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,710 in the last 365 days.

S.D. Supreme Court holds public hearing on proposals including parent-time commission

KELO News

No one stepped forward Tuesday to speak against the South Dakota Supreme Court’s potential new rule establishing a statewide commission on noncustodial parenting time.

There also wasn’t any opposition to a proposal that would let state judges under certain circumstances, such as an election or a recall, issue public comments about their past decisions in response to criticism.

No one spoke for or against a proposal that would let judges and lawyers in certain circumstances alert potential victims or others, if a lawyer or law student in an otherwise confidential proceeding has expressed a desire to commit harm to her/himself or others.

Read more at: https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/s-d-supreme-court-holds-public-hearing-on-proposals-including-parent-time-commission/

You just read:

S.D. Supreme Court holds public hearing on proposals including parent-time commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.