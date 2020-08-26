Dresner Partners Advised InVia Fertility Specialists in Its Partnership With In Vitro Sciences LLC

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised InVia Fertility Specialists (InVia) in its partnership with In Vitro Sciences, LLC (IVS), a portfolio company of Sverica Capital Management LP.



Founded in 2002, InVia operates a fertility clinic with four locations and three reproductive endocrinologists in the Chicagoland area. The company’s facilities include an on-site embryology lab, which provides a full range of in vitro fertilization (IVF) services. InVia is recognized for its clinical excellence and first-class patient care.

With a 22-year history in the fertility arena and a comprehensive suite of business management services, IVS partners with reproductive endocrinology practices across the United States to offer strategic opportunities for independent practices. These opportunities include implementing creative growth strategies, supporting streamlined operational costs, payer alignment, merger and acquisition plans, marketing, and risk management services.

“We would like to thank the entire Dresner team for their tireless dedication as they worked to facilitate this transaction. We are excited to join forces with In Vitro Sciences and Sverica to continue to grow InVia. This partnership will allow us to further enhance the patient experience, which has always been at the core of our mission,” said Dr. Vishvanath C. Karande, M.D., F.A.C.O.G., President, Medical Director and Founder of InVia Fertility Specialists.

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners, said, “We truly enjoyed working with the team at InVia throughout the transaction process. InVia has a strong reputation for clinical excellence and will be a great addition to In Vitro Sciences. Patients will benefit from the broader services and solutions that this collaboration will provide.”

Brian Schofield, Senior Vice President at Dresner Partners, said, “Together, InVia and In Vitro Sciences form an excellent team. The transaction will provide the financial and strategic resources to support InVia’s growth into the future.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners, added, “We are very pleased that we were able to help InVia complete its objective to find a strategic partner. I want to commend Mitchell Stern, Brian Schofield and Michael Gomez from the Dresner team for their hard work and success on this transaction.”

More information on InVia Fertility Specialists can be found at www.inviafertility.com . More information on In Vitro Sciences can be found at www.invitrosciences.com .

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Boca Raton, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners .

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR and Corporate Development, (312)780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com