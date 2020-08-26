Secretary Warner and Women's Commission to host ceremony to commemorate 19th Amendment Centennial

Charleston, W. Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and the WV Women's Commission will host a special ceremony at 2 p.m. today, Aug. 26 , commemorating Women’s Equality Day and the 100th Anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote. The ceremony will be broadcast live to the Secretary of State’s Facebook Page (Facebook.com/wvsos) .

Congress passed the 19th Amendment in June of 1919, and at least 36 states needed to vote in favor of the amendment for it to become law. On March 10, 1920, West Virginia became the 34th state to ratify the 19th Amendment. The Amendment was certified as law at a White House ceremony on August 26, 1920.

Over the past year, Warner’s Office has worked with community, civic, educational and political party leaders throughout the state to coordinate and promote a series of local events to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment. The Coordinating Committee for the West Virginia Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment consists of more than 40 individuals, including State Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter and State Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore, who are honorary co-chairs of the Committee.

The ceremony will include a special presentation about the history of women’s suffrage in West Virginia and the presentation of a proclamation commemorating the anniversary. Attending with Warner will be representatives from the Governor’s office, West Virginia Women’s Commission, and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture & History.

Curator Randall Reid-Smith and the WV Department of Arts, Culture & History will host a reception following the ceremony. Social distancing and masks will be required. Members of the media are welcome to attend.

It is requested that interviews take place starting at 3 p.m. at the Culture Center.