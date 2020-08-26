Lawsuit Against McDonald’s Restaurants of California Alleges Violations of California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act

Lawsuit by former employee of McDonald’s Restaurants of California alleges that the restaurant chain violated California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A former employee of McDonald’s Restaurants of California has filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court (Case No. 20STCV25869) alleging that after he requested an accommodation for his disability, he was told to “stop complaining and learn to work.” The Complaint further alleges that “through their actions and conduct, the Defendants made clear their disdain for [Plaintiff’s] disability. For example, even though [Plaintiff] provided a medical certification, and gave the Defendants detailed information regarding both his disability, and his medical restrictions, the Defendants deliberately ignored those requests. Rather, in retaliation for his requests for a reasonable accommodation, Defendants unilaterally decreased [Plaintiff’s] workload to practically nothing” The Complaint further alleges that “despite having a legal and moral obligation to engage [plaintiff] in a good faith interactive process as required by the FEHA, McDonald’s completely shunned and ignored him instead. Each time [plaintiff] requested accommodation, and even after [plaintiff] provided medical certification identifying the requisite medical restrictions for his disability the Defendants stuck their proverbial head in the sand, and simply tried to pretend this inconvenience away.”

The Plaintiff is represented by Ani M. Akopyan of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., - a boutique law firm in Burbank, California focusing on employment law.

