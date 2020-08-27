STAC ANNOUNCES REBRAND TO SEQL: THE PLATFORM FOR THE NEXT-GEN ATHLETE

The newly-launched athletic startup plans to change the narrative for the 21st-century athlete.

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STAC has officially announced its rebrand. The newly-launched athletic recruiting startup is changing its name to SEQL and is expanding its scope to become a true 360-degree solutions platform for the 21st-century athlete.

By establishing brand equity amongst athletes at an early age, the company looks to extend the lifetime value of its users, giving them the tools to excel at every stage of their athletic career. These include an array of services and offerings, ranging from educational content, counseling, physical training/development, and management services, to corporate recruiting and a talent agency.

Their current users, including rising seniors (’21), will be some of the first to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) at the college level. SEQL will provide opportunities and access for these athletes to take advantage of these new revenue streams and will provide guidance through the emerging marketplace.

“Soon after launching the platform and realizing the trust we gained with athletes in such a short amount of time, we determined that we wanted to do more than just provide a recruiting tool for athletes. As they progress through their career, we want to offer more services to help address uncertainties and continue to be a resource to every facet of their career. In doing this, we are creating an evergreen community of athletes across all levels, said Robert de Wolff, CEO of SEQL.

In a “world without sports” the company is having tremendous success to date. In June, Quinn Cook, Los Angeles Laker point guard joined the company as a brand ambassador and they launched their beta, which already has several thousand users on the platform, including the nation’s top talent. On the fundraising side, the company has raised more than $1M and is actively raising capital to accelerate product growth and marketing efforts.