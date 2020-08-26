Healthe Unveils New Branding Rooted in 20 Years of Lighting Science Legacy

Company promotes new mission as it ramps up education and adoption of UVC and Far-UVC 222 sanitization solutions

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, FL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe®, the leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions, today unveiled new branding as it ramps-up deployment of its suite of sanitization solutions. Developed in collaboration with Brand Equity Ventures and PRM Creative London, the centerpiece of Healthe’s rebranding effort is a new brand mark, which was inspired by the powerful energy of the sun. The goal is to reinforce the company’s mission to create a safer and healthier existence for humanity using the virtues and applications of lighting technology.

“For more than 20 years, Healthe has been harnessing the power of LED and UV light to create a safer and healthier world by developing solutions that respond to some of humanity’s biggest challenges,” said David Meckstroth, Chief Marketing Officer, Healthe. “With the onset of a historic pandemic, we are taking these efforts to the next level by utilizing the unique properties of 222nm Far-UVC light to help protect people from the spread of harmful pathogens.”

Founded by Fred Maxik, a renowned global expert on UV light, Healthe started by collaborating with NASA to replicate the solar cycle on Earth for astronauts whose circadian rhythms are disrupted in space. Using its more than 400 patents, the company delivers engineered spectrum lighting that works with the body’s internal clock to help boost productivity and alertness during the day and promote better sleep at night. Now, as the world continues to adapt to the rigors of a global pandemic, Healthe is leveraging its technology to harness Far-UVC to give facilities within many sectors of our economy a faster and more efficient means to re-open, while allowing people to resume their normal daily activities in a safe manner.

“COVID-19 has taught us that a more aggressive and holistic sanitization approach for indoor spaces is needed,” said Fred Maxik, Founder and Chief Science Officer, Healthe. “While there is no silver bullet, we found the best way to achieve these ends is through 222 Far-UVC. Thanks to a growing library of peer-reviewed studies reaffirming the technology’s safety and efficacy, there is a clear role for 222 to promote human health and wellness in new ways.”



Healthe’s three-layered sanitization solutions disinfect public environments in real time. It includes a walk-through Healthe Entry ® (formerly Portal), which can remove up to 90 percent of the viral load on a person’s clothes and belongings in just 20 seconds. Next, Healthe Space ® (formerly Downlight) is deployed to continuously sanitize surfaces and air, while Healthe Air ® (formerly Troffer) is used to continuously cleanse and circulate the air. Other similar Healthe products are currently in development.

Many of these products utilize Far-UVC 222 light, which independent, peer-reviewed studies have shown to be as or more effective than conventional UVC light at inactivating pathogens including viruses and bacteria. Moreover, multiple studies have shown that Far-UVC 222 “can be safely used in occupied public spaces …… [and] it kills pathogens in the air before we can breathe them in.”

Today, these solutions are being deployed in many sectors of our economy, including restaurants, senior living communities, schools, tourist attractions and entertainment venues. Specific installations include Magnolia Bakery, the Miami Dolphins football team facility, the Seattle Space Needle and Capstone at Royal Palm Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, to name a few.

“This is truly a watershed moment for our company,” said Tom Borger, Chief Commercial Officer. ”As COVID-19 has made us all rethink how we approach many aspects of life, in particular health and wellness, we want to continue to stand at the forefront of utilizing the power of light to produce effective solutions to create a safer environment for everyone.”

To help Healthe promote the adoption and continued research of Far-UVC 222, Healthe recently welcomed 11 distinguished members to its Scientific Advisory Board. Hailing from diverse medical, scientific, and environmental backgrounds, the Board includes one of the world’s most renowned radiologists, a renowned cancer researcher and a renowned pediatrician. And, the company recently announced the completion of its latest financing round, which was led by Miami Dolphins owner and Chairman and Founder of The Related Companies, Stephen Ross.

Healthe’s applications can be combined with the Company’s circadian lighting products that help regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance, and enhance sleep. Healthe’s lighting solutions meet the UV exposure standards set by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP).

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Its mission is to innovate the uses of light to create a safer, more productive, and healthier environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

