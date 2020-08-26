God & Other Delicacies Podcast with Nicholas D’Agosto Features LPGA Pro Deb Richard

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and KANSAS CITY, Kan., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deb Richard, LPGA pro golfer turned author and executive coach, is featured on this week’s God & Other Delicacies (G.O.D.) Podcast, interviewed by actor and podcaster Nicholas D’Agosto. Richard is the author of “Trust: Understanding My Why” (Balboa Press).



On the podcast she talks about her journey from high school athlete to NCAA champion at the University of Florida, to her 20 year career on the LPGA tour, to her current role as executive coach with her “Cs on Tees” program coaching executive women. “I’m now coaching executive women on how to build authentic relationships through the game of golf. These are skills I’ve learned over a lifetime of playing the game,” says Richard (pronounced Ruh-Shard). Richard is a resident of Overland Park, Kansas, near Kansas City.

“Having Deb on the show was a great honor. Her insights regarding the power of perspective and the discovery of purpose are remarkable. I can’t wait to hear the response we get to this episode,” says D’Agosto, actor in many television shows and movies. His God & Other Delicacies podcast isn’t focused on religion directly, but rather on how people come to know God or their spiritual life, and the unique journey that has led them to their system of belief. “Deb is the first pro athlete we’ve had on the podcast. The intensity of drive it takes to perform at that level, coupled with the fact that a professional athlete must ‘retire’ at an age far earlier than any other profession, makes for dramatic and singular storytelling. I can’t wait to have other pro athletes tell their stories as well,” says D’Agosto.

