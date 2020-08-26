KELO News

No one stepped forward Tuesday to speak against the South Dakota Supreme Court’s potential new rule establishing a statewide commission on noncustodial parenting time.

There also wasn’t any opposition to a proposal that would let state judges under certain circumstances, such as an election or a recall, issue public comments about their past decisions in response to criticism.

No one spoke for or against a proposal that would let judges and lawyers in certain circumstances alert potential victims or others, if a lawyer or law student in an otherwise confidential proceeding has expressed a desire to commit harm to her/himself or others.

Read more at: https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/s-d-supreme-court-holds-public-hearing-on-proposals-including-parent-time-commission/