Muscle Maker Grill Adds Two Locations in Philadelphia to Their Growing Ghost Kitchen Model

/EIN News/ -- Burleson, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s and MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it has signed an agreement to open two more ghost kitchens in Philadelphia, PA. The company will now operate seven ghost kitchen facilities in two major cities across the U.S. The company plans to begin construction immediately for an anticipated early October opening.



Similar to Chicago, the new Philadelphia ghost kitchens will showcase menus from Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe’s. Guests can order healthier for you dishes from either of the concepts through third party delivery platforms providing ease of ordering and the option for contactless delivery. Ordering platforms include: DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, Postmates, ChowNow and Caviar. As the demand for delivery increases due to social distancing, many restaurant concepts are looking toward ghost kitchens to expand quickly while meeting the growing need for fast options.

The two new Philadelphia locations are part of the company’s continued effort to expand the brand into new metropolitan areas targeted for hyper growth. Lower build out costs, reduced overhead and waste, and the ability to expand quickly are what continue to make delivery-only ghost kitchens attractive to the organization. The ability to enter a new market rapidly while simultaneously growing the brand, make continuing to scale the ghost kitchen model an easy decision for our management team. The company will continue to seek out new locations in metro areas throughout the country and will continue to update shareholders on the progress it makes.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “In just under 30 days I have been able to announce seven ghost kitchen locations in two major metropolitan areas. Our model to open ghost kitchens throughout the U.S. is efficient and scalable as you are already starting to see. As the fast-casual restaurant space continues to change, we will continue to stay well positioned ahead of the curve with innovative ways to reach additional non-traditional hyper growth areas. Our team is working around the clock with the goal of providing value to our shareholders and to give customers better access to healthy food options. We very much look forward to serving the city of Philadelphia!”

The East Poplar and University City neighborhoods of Philadelphia have proximity to numerous universities and businesses. Area universities include Temple University, Drexel University, University of Pennsylvania and the Wharton School.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

