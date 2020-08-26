BankMobile’s Co-Founder and CEO, Luvleen Sidhu, to Speak at Evergirls Rise Conference

Sidhu to Participate in the Personal Fulfillment Panel at the Virtual Event on August 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and among America’s largest and fastest-growing mobile-first banks, today announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder and CEO, will speak at the Everygirls Rise Conference. Sidhu will participate in the “Personal Fulfillment” panel during the virtual event, which will take place on August 29, 2020. The panel will begin at 11:05am EDT.

“I am thrilled to be participating in the Evergirls Rise Conference again this year,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder and CEO, BankMobile. “The Everygirl is a wonderful resource for young women looking for guidance on their careers, health, finances and more. I look forward to sharing my advice about creating overall wellbeing with a strong emphasis on building a strong financial foundation. Financial empowerment is an important part of our mission at BankMobile and I am excited to discuss this topic as well as offer guidance on money management and wealth building.”

The “Personal Fulfillment” panel will feature an engaging discussion moderated by Joyce Chen, Director of Marketing at La Mara Prosecco. In addition to Sidhu, the other panelists will be Joy Ofodu, Brand Marketing Manager at Instagram, Anna Bond, Co-Founder at Rifle Paper, Co. and Alaina Kaczmarski, Co-Founder of The Everygirl Media Group. Additional topics that will be discussed include: staying productive personally and professionally at home, how to get out of a rut, avoiding burnout and staying emotionally well, how to balance work and personal time, and cultivating a mentor/mentee relationship, among others.

Sidhu was recently selected as one of the Crain’s New York Business 2020 40 Under 40 honorees. She was also named a “Rising Star in Banking & Finance” by Crain’s New York Business earlier this year and was selected as a member of the Lehigh Valley Business “Forty Under 40” list for 2020. Sidhu was also named “Fintech Woman of the Year” by LendIt in 2019.

As the co-founder of BankMobile, Sidhu has overseen the bank’s strategy since launch. She also helped develop the bank’s disruptive, multi-partner distribution model known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS). Today, BankMobile provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves more than five million students on nearly 800 campuses nationwide. Through this distribution channel, BankMobile serves one in every three college students in the country.

The Everygirls Rise Conference, sponsored by La Marca Prosecco, is a virtual career empowerment and networking event featuring the talents, leadership and expertise of inspiring women across industries.

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile Technologies is a division of Customers Bank and is among the largest mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S., offering checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BankMobile, named the “Most Innovative Bank” by LendIt Fintech in 2019, provides an alternative banking experience to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” BankMobile employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the company to acquire customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its efficient operating model enables it to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, BankMobile Technologies provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders at 722 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BankMobile Technologies is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. BankMobile has signed a definitive Business Combination Agreement to merge with Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. ("MFAC") (NYSE: MFAC, MFAC.U, MFAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company, in a transaction that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. BankMobile is a technology company and is not a bank and does not provide banking services. For more information, please visit: www.bankmobile.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $17.9 billion at June 30, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information can be found on the company’s website, www.customersbank.com.

