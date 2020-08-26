LPL Financial Welcomes Partner Firms Baldwin Capital Management and Langdon Capital Management

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that two of Southeastern Michigan's leading financial advisory firms, Baldwin Capital Management of Northville and Langdon Capital Management of Clarkston, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. Combined, they reported having served more than $350 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They moved to LPL from Voya Financial Advisors.



Advisors Scott Baldwin, Bill Langdon, Todd Sander and Andrew Baldwin built their businesses, Baldwin Capital Management and Langdon Capital Management, by specializing in 401(K) plans, which gradually morphed into a wealth management practice focused heavily on financial education and retirement coaching. “We take a team approach to our business because when we’re together everyone has the potential to achieve more,” Langdon said.

Langdon and Scott Baldwin became partners nearly 30 years ago. Sander, the firm’s president, joined the business in 2000 and Andrew Baldwin, Scott’s son, joined in 2017. “We have an incredible team that shares family values and Christian morals. We believe in doing what’s right for our clients, with honor and integrity,” Langdon said.

That belief led the team to LPL Financial.

“We found LPL to be an outstanding, highly reputable organization. LPL is a premier firm in the industry and we want to be a premier provider to our clients. We appreciate that LPL does not push proprietary products; they only push for the success of their advisors and clients,” Scott Baldwin said.

The advisors knew it was a bold move to change affiliations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but were undeterred for the ability to enhance their service to clients. Scott Baldwin stated, “Often these times of great change bring great opportunities. LPL gives us the capabilities and access to resources so we can provide for our clients more than ever before. It’s a step into the big leagues in terms of technology, allowing our clients to have more access to information and electronic communication.”

Langdon added that LPL’s self-clearing abilities will also make transactions very smooth for clients.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Scott, Bill, Todd and Andrew. They have built a successful multi-office practice over three decades, working as one team and demonstrating a deep commitment to helping their clients build their financial legacies. To be able to fulfill that commitment, they sought a partner that could provide more choice, enhanced capabilities and the capital to invest in their business over the long run. LPL is proud to be their partner of choice, and we look forward to supporting their firm and their clients for generations to come.”

