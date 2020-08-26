Sixth Edition of SmarTech Metal Additive Market Study Reaffirms Long Term Technology Outlook, Stalled Growth to $3.7B in 2020 Due to Short Term Challenges

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sixth Edition of SmarTech’s “Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders 2020” analyzes the current challenges and opportunities facing metal additive manufacturing (AM) stakeholders in light of both heightened implementation and adoption challenges of the past year and the ongoing coronavirus downturn, finding contracting hardware opportunities in 2020. The analysis anticipates that the contraction in hardware investments may be at least partially offset by slight single-digit growth in opportunities for materials and production services fueled by newfound interest in the technologies during the second half of the year. The latest forecasts in the report expect the metal AM market to barely squeeze out some single digit revenue growth after an already weak 2019, dependent on the execution of new market strategies to capitalize on the building wave of interest in supply chain innovation in the post-coronavirus world.



For more information on the report, go to: https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/additive-manufacturing-with-metal-powders-2020/

About the Report

The metal additive manufacturing market has been growing by leaps and bounds since 2014 when SmarTech Analysis -the leading market analysis and consulting group in AM -began tracking and reporting on the technologies. More recently, metal additive market growth has stalled, and the challenges have now come to head in the face of the coronavirus pandemic which has caused further delays on capital expenditures and investments into manufacturing technology. The latest report features a concise but detailed exploration of current trends and a focus on the short-term dynamics of the market, while reaffirming long term outlooks in the technology. A robust market tracking and forecasting dataset is provided with the report featuring everything from hardware, materials, services, and metal AM part production metrics.

From the Report

Nearly every company in the industry from both polymers to metals reacted to the COVID-19 crisis in some positive manner through leveraging existing machines and experts to either produce critical parts needed for the medical care response, or to fast-track the development of new medical products and components which can be implemented in the future to reduce the impact of similar events. All of these activities have helped put additive manufacturing technologies back near the top-of-mind of many major manufacturers.



This has created a juxtaposition of great proportions in the current industry -interest and emphasis on AM appears to have grown over the last quarter fairly significantly, but the current operating realities of many notable additive companies are harsh. Most of this can be tied directly back to the industry’s structure which is heavily weighted to powder bed fusion technologies. These systems are now penetrating the perimeters of true manufacturing, and this initial acceptance has only raised the collective bar for performance and capability of the technologies, exposing holes in the broader manufacturing landscape in terms of necessary expertise in additive





·New business ventures launched in the metal AM segment continued throughout 2019 and early 2020 despite slowing growth rates and a tougher market environment seen over the last twelve months compared to historic growth levels. The continued investments and efforts made to launch new ventures also is supportive of the long-term value proposition in metal AM technologies. Throughout 2019 and early 2020, much of the focus in new ventures has not been on hardware (as seen in 2014-2018), but rather on the production services segment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47cff361-517d-4a5d-882c-8a050ec2ba8a

Source: SmarTech Analysis

About SmarTech Analysis:

Since 2013, SmarTech Analysis has provided coverage of all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector. We are considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage in this sector. SmarTech analysis and data drives strategy development throughout the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry’s largest firms.

For more details on our company go to www.smartechanalysis.com

Contact:

info@smartechpublishing.com