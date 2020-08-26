Ben Horowitz of Andreessen Horowitz to Speak at the First Annual Future Data Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Future Data announced that Ben Horowitz, Co-Founder and General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, will be speaking at the upcoming Future Data Conference. The fireside chat will kick off the second day of the conference and cover the current state of enterprise data, the impact that data engineering, analytics, and data science can have on how companies operate, and what’s next in this industry. Horowitz joins a strong list of founders, innovators, and researchers speaking at the event, including presentations from Pat Hanrahan, Co-Founder of Tableau, Calvin French-Owen of Segment, Barr Moses of Monte Carlo, Elena Grewal of Data 2 the People, and Peter Bailis of Sisu.



The Future Data Conference is a vendor-neutral event built to bring together the leading voices in the industry to talk about what’s next in data, systems, and decision-making. Future Data’s agenda is packed with topics from cutting-edge research and data visualization to pragmatic discussions about large-scale production deployments.

“Everyone knows that making decisions based on data is better, but only if you have the tools to do so, accurately and on time,” said Horowitz. “Those tools have finally arrived and companies like Sisu, Databricks, and others participating in the Future Data Conference are poised to empower the next generation of decision-makers.”

Future Data is supported by a large number of organizations across the data and analytics spectrum. The initial list of Supporting Organizations includes Alteryx, Databricks, Data 2 the People, Fishtown Analytics, Imply, and Sisu. The global research community is also driving the conversation, with speakers from the University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, University of Maryland, College Park, and NYU Abu Dhabi.

To register for the Future Data Conference, please visit www.futuredata.org and sign up today. For information on becoming a Supporting Organization of the Future Data community, visit https://www.futuredata.org/page/1568103/about . Follow conference updates at @futuredataconf on Twitter.

About the Future Data Conference

Future Data is an annual, vendor-independent event fostering a community of researchers, practitioners, and business leaders committed to building the next generation of data-intensive systems. Bringing together the leading voices in data, the Future Data Conference is where this community gathers to discuss the future of data systems, applications, and data-driven decision making. The Future Data community is supported by organizations spanning systems and disciplines, including Alteryx, Databricks, Data 2 the People, Fishtown Analytics, Imply, and Sisu.

About Sisu

Sisu provides the fastest and most comprehensive way to understand why their critical metrics are changing. Based on years of research at Stanford University and proven at scale at Microsoft, Facebook and Google, Sisu’s diagnostic analytics platform combines machine learning and powerful statistical analysis to help anyone get answers to their toughest business questions. Sisu is a Supporting Organization of the Future Data Conference. To learn more about Sisu, visit www.sisudata.com.

