Verano Joins Massachusetts Market with New Zen Leaf Dispensaries in Sharon, Plymouth

/EIN News/ -- (SHARON & PLYMOUTH, MA), Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading multistate cannabis operator, Verano , today announced its entry into the Massachusetts market with the opening of two new retail storefronts – one in Sharon, MA and the other in historic Plymouth, MA. With Massachusetts, Verano adds another state to its budding national footprint. Adult-use cannabis sales will commence at Zen Leaf Sharon on Friday, August 28th, at 10:00am. Zen Leaf’s Plymouth dispensary will open the following Friday, September 4th at 10:00am.



“We’re thrilled to bring the Zen Leaf experience to Massachusetts, to help make reliable, quality cannabis more accessible; and to continue our strategic expansion in the region. The ideas of individual and collective wellness feel as critical as ever,” said Verano CEO, George Archos. “We’ve seen, especially in recent months, that cannabis plays a meaningful role in that pursuit for so many, which makes our role a privilege. We’re fortunate to join two wonderful host municipalities in Sharon and Plymouth, and very much look forward to establishing deep roots here.”

Following procedures recommended by health authorities, Zen Leaf’s Massachusetts dispensaries are practicing social distancing and the facilities/teams are amply equipped with PPE. Zen Leaf’s hours are 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, seven days a week starting August 28th in Sharon and September 4th in Plymouth. The dispensaries will operate with online orders via zenleafdispensaries.com , with curbside and in-store pickup options. Adult-use customers can simply browse live inventory, add products to their cart and submit orders. Customers will receive a text message confirming the order and directing their pickup at the store. Customers are required to wear masks and must main social distancing while shopping in store.

Stay tuned for more details of Zen Leaf’s ongoing activities at www.zenleafdispensaries.com and via social media @zenleafdispensaries .

About Verano

Verano™ is a national, vertically integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facilities. Verano produces a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products. Verano distributes cannabis concentrates, edibles, extracts, flower, tinctures & topicals, many in precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations, under its coveted premium brands: Encore™, Avexia™ and Verano™.

About Zen Leaf

Zen Leaf is an established cannabis dispensary brand dedicated to enriching lives and communities by providing safe access to lab-tested, premium products and creating employment opportunities for the communities it serves. Zen Leaf facilities ensure an exceptional shopping experience with attentive customer care. The Zen Leaf offering includes cannabis products in all available formats, many in precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations, from the most coveted cultivators/processors.

