Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,723 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley Appoints Chief District Court Judge in Judicial District 10 (Wake County)

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has appointed District Court Judge Debra S. Sasser as chief district court judge for the Tenth Judicial District (Wake County). Judge Sasser will succeed Chief District Court Judge Robert B. Rader upon his retirement on August 31, 2020.

“Judge Sasser has served on the district court bench for 15 years and brings a great wealth of court experience,” said Chief Justice Beasley. “I am confident that courts in Wake County will continue to serve the public with excellence and expediency under her leadership.”

Judge Sasser was appointed to the district court bench in 2005 and has been re-elected in subsequent elections. She has worked as a lawyer, litigation associate, and attorney advocate for Wake County Guardian ad Litem prior to her judicial election in 2004. Her previous work includes being an arbitrator and mediator and also representing abused or neglected children. She received her bachelor of science in Sociology from Oklahoma State University in 1980 and her juris doctor (J.D.) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law in 1992.

You just read:

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley Appoints Chief District Court Judge in Judicial District 10 (Wake County)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.