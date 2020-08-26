Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: BKD shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) in 2016 or earlier and continue to hold any of their NYSE: BKD shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 25, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Brookdale Senior Living Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Brookdale's financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company's purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities, that the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation, that as a result, the Company's financial results were unsustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

