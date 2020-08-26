Xebec Welcomes Ms. Sara Elford to Board of Directors

Ms. Elford brings over 20 years of capital markets, cleantech and hydrogen experience

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions is pleased to announce today that Ms. Sara Elford has joined Xebec’s Board effective August 25th, 2020.



Ms. Elford is a current board member of BioSyent Inc. and BQE Water Inc., both are TSX-V listed companies. She also served as a director of Hydrogenics Corp., a PEM fuel cell and electrolysis company, recently acquired by Cummins Inc. Ms. Elford sat on the audit and governance committees at Hydrogenics and also served on the special committee for its acquisition.

“I am very excited to bring my decades of experience in capital markets and cleantech to the Xebec team. The world is at a critical point where companies such as Xebec will play an important role in transitioning us to a sustainable and clean energy future. I’m happy to support this mission and my hope is that the insights I’ve gathered from serving on different boards over the years will be valuable to the team,” says Sara Elford.

Ms. Elford served on the board of several other formerly TSX listed companies including Carmanah Technologies (solar LED technology company taken private), TSO3 Inc. (medical device sterilization technology company acquired by Stryker Corporation), and Pure Technologies Ltd. (pipeline leak detection company acquired by Xylem Inc.).

Ms. Elford worked in capital markets for over twenty years as both an investment banking and equity research analyst. As a result, she followed an extensive range of industries and companies in the small to mid cap range and alternative energy space. Ms. Elford is a CFA Charter holder and a graduate of Bishop’s University with a Finance Major and Economics Minor. She also completed the directors’ education program with the ICD in 2015.

“I am very happy to welcome Sara to Xebec’s Board. With her insights and exposure to a wide range of industries, especially clean technologies and hydrogen, she will be able to greatly contribute to our Board work. As hydrogen will become a more important part of Xebec’s business her industry experience in this field will be extremely valuable and helpful. We’re honoured to have Sara join the Board of Xebec and the Board and I look forward working with her,” states Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, President and CEO, Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Related links:

https://www.xebecinc.com

For more information:

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Brandon Chow, Investor Relations Manager

bchow@xebecinc.com

+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with proprietary technologies that transform raw gases into clean sources of renewable energy, Xebec’s 1500+ customers range from small to multi-national corporations, governments and municipalities looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Xebec has several Sales and Support offices in North America and Europe, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Montréal and Shanghai. Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For more information, www.xebecinc.com .

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “seeks”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “might”, “likely” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur”, “be achieved” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects as well as the expectations of management of Xebec with respect to information regarding the business and the expansion and growth of Xebec operations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in Xebec's public documents, including in the most recent annual management discussion and analysis and annual information form, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy, notably as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, Xebec’s capacity to generate revenue growth, the availability to Xebec of financing and credit alternatives and access to capital, Xebec’s capacity to meet all its other commitments and business plans, Xebec’s limited number of customers, the potential loss of key employees, changes in the use of proceeds relating to the loan, share price volatility, and other factors. Although Xebec believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Xebec disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.