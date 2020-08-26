VeeMed Partners with Wellstar Health Systems to Help Accelerate Teleneuro-Stroke Response Times

Nine WellStar Hospitals to Benefit from VeeMed Advanced Teleneurology

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telemedicine technology and services company VeeMed announced that it has partnered with Wellstar Health System , one of Georgia’s largest and most integrated health systems, to provide telestroke and teleneurology services for nine of its hospitals. In 2020 to date, VeeMed’s network of physicians have answered over 1,500 WellStar teleneuro-stroke calls with an average response time between 1-3 minutes—surpassing other competitive stroke programs that have response times of 15 minutes or longer.



Wellstar delivers world-class primary care, specialty care, acute care, and ambulatory care to patients throughout Georgia. VeeMed’s board-certified teleneurologists will augment Wellstar’s staff of more than 1,000 physicians and advanced practice professionals.

Emergency departments and hospitals utilize VeeMed teleneurology to provide primary assessments and decision support in a critical timeframe. When a stroke patient comes through the door, time is of the essence. An on-call teleneurologist slashes response, diagnosis, and treatment times, thus decreasing mortality and reducing disability.

Teleneurology is one of nine specialties offered by VeeMed. The company also provides hospitals across the U.S. with primary assessments and decision support from hospitalists, pulmonologists, cardiologists, and intensivists, among others.

“Telemedicine is critical to value-based care and we are pleased to partner with Wellstar Health Systems as they continue to leverage technology in order to provide outstanding patient care,” said VeeMed Co-founder and CEO Dr. Arshad Ali. “Wellstar has consistently been at the forefront in adopting technology that supports the health and wellness of its patients and we look forward to tapping our network of neurologists and delivering exceptional care to Wellstar’s patients.”

About Wellstar Health System

Nationally ranked and locally recognized for our high-quality care, inclusive culture, and exceptional doctors and team members, Wellstar Health system is one of the largest and one of the most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia. Our state-of-the-art facilities include: 11 hospitals; 300+ medical office locations; 9 cancer centers; 55 rehabilitation centers; 3 hospice facilities; 1 retirement village; 21 imaging centers; 15 urgent care locations; and 5 health parks. Every day, our team of 24,000+ healthcare professionals provides personalized care for patients at every age and stage of life. As a not-for-profit health system, our passion for people extends beyond our system and into the communities we serve. Each year, Wellstar thoughtfully reinvests in the creation of healthier communities through prevention and wellness programs, and charity care for eligible patients. The Wellstar Foundation supports our mission with funding for equipment, services, programs, and more. Visit wellstar.org .

About VeeMed

Based in Roseville, CA, VeeMed is a global telehealth company focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeMed has the most advanced telemedicine solution available for acute care settings. For more information about VeeMed’s vision for the future of telemedicine see https://veemed.com/ .

