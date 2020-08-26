Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,717 in the last 365 days.

BioCardia to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on September 1, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies today announced that Peter Altman, Ph.D., Biocardia’s Chief Executive Officer will give a virtual corporate presentation at the LD Micro 500 taking place online on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:20 AM ET followed by a live question and answer session with registered investors and other conference attendees.

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36064

In addition, Dr. Altman will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings beginning on September 1, 2020 and through September 4, 2020.  To schedule a meeting, please contact Eric Lahiji at eric@ldmicro.com.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction. For more information, visit www.BioCardia.com.

Media Contact:
Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc.
michelle@chronic-comm.com
(310) 902-1274

Investor Contact:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
Investors@BioCardia.com
(650) 226-0120

Primary Logo

You just read:

BioCardia to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on September 1, 2020

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.