Ocutrx Vision Technologies CEO to Discuss The Future of Medical Technology at Precision In Medical Devices Virtual Summit

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Freeman, CEO/CTO of Ocutrx Vision Technologies, LLC , a California-based technology company developing state-of-the-art augmented reality (AR) headset devices, will be delivering a highly anticipated keynote speech that will discuss the Surgery Suite of the Future, including the application of Augmented/Extended Reality, “glasses-free” 3D monitors, 5G Edge Computing for hospitals, and Artificial Intelligence. Freeman’s talk will depict how each of these new technologies will revolutionize surgeries in the future. The Precision in Medical Devices Virtual Summit is this Thursday, Aug. 27.



Ocutrx develops AR/XR technology not only for patients but also for healthcare providers. The Oculenz™ is an AR headset designed to assist low-vision patients with the ability to see by using complex algorithms that reposition video pixels from blurred vision areas to adjacent areas having viable vision for use with patients who have macular degeneration. For physicians and surgeons, the ORlenz provides a 3D holographic video stream of the surgery site, with MedTiles™ overlay, which presents information like patient vitals and tool settings in virtual information. The Ocutrx OR-Bot™ Surgery Visualization Theatre, the first of its kind, combines three different 4K viewing methods to use as options. The OR-Bot is expected to transform the technology surgeons use while in the operating room and help make surgeries painless for surgeons.

“Our technology will disrupt Operating Rooms as we now know them. I am looking forward to sharing our insights and plans for the future on how AR/XR, 5G, robotics, and AI can all come together to create a safer, faster and more thorough OR environment, which will improve the healthcare industry,” said Freeman.

The Precision in Medical Devices Virtual Summit will create a platform for biotech and medical device professionals to network, learn about what’s new in the industry and collaborate. The event will include advice from industry executives and will showcase the latest solutions in contract manufacturing, manufacturing equipment, automation, research and development, medical data, medical device components, materials, plastics, and more.

About Ocutrx

With corporate headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and a research and development labs in Colorado Springs, CO and Tulsa, OK, and a new office in London, England, Ocutrx is a new breed of Augmented/Extended Reality manufacturing company focusing on the best-connected, lightest-weight, highest-resolution AR headset, housing the largest field-of-vision in the market. The Ocutrx AR headsets boast 60 pixel-per-degree resolution, which is the highest resolution the human eye can see at 20/20. Ocutrx is focused on AR/XR as a medical device for surgeons and patients alike to deliver an extended reality experience to both. At a time when worldwide applications for easy-to-wear and easy-to-use AR solutions are being touted as the “next big thing after smartphones,” Ocutrx is creating impactful, revolutionary ARWear for the medical sector. To learn more about Ocutrx and its ground-breaking technology, please visit the company website at www.oculenz.com.

