Nobel Laureates and World Leaders Announce Summit Demanding Immediate Action to Prevent a Global Child Rights Crisis
Fair Share for Children speakers include HH the Dalai Lama, PM of Sweden, WHO Director-General, Musician Ricky Martin, Nobel Laureates, Youth LeadersWASHINGTON, DC, US, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Laureates and Leaders for Children announced a global virtual summit which will take place on September 9-10, 2020 bringing together Nobel laureates and leading international figures from every section of society to work together to demand a fair share for the world’s most marginalised children during and beyond COVID-19.
Laureates and Leaders for Children is convening this Fair Share for Children Summit to galvanise action from governments to ensure that all of the world’s children are able to enjoy their right to education, their right to safety, their right to protection – their right to be children. Trillions have been committed by wealthy governments to protect jobs and economies during COVID-19. However, with just US$1 trillion, seventy million lives could be saved.
“The pandemic has exposed and exacerbated the deep inequalities faced by the poorest families, who are the least equipped to protect themselves in times of global crisis. However, despite unprecedented government spending to protect national interests and the global economy, little has been allocated to protect the 1 in 5 children who live on $2 per day or less. Without urgent action now, we risk losing an entire generation,” said the founder of Laureates and Leaders for Children and 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi.
This 3rd Laureates and Leaders for Children Summit will build upon the issues and demands in a joint statement released in May 2020, signed by 88 Nobel Laureates and world leaders, that raised awareness on the situation faced by children and families around the world due to COVID-19 and its resulting humanitarian and economic impact.
Confirmed participants include:
• His Holiness the Dalai Lama
• Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven
• Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, India
• World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
• International Labour Organization Director-General Guy Ryder
• Musician and Philanthropist, Ricky Martin
• 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi
• 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee
• 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakkol Karman
• 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus
• 1997 Nobel Peace Laureate Jody Williams
COVID-19 could turn the clock back a decade or more on child labour, education, and health for hundreds of millions of children, if governments allow it. By acting now, they could prevent an impending child rights disaster. Inaction will result in millions of children being forced out of school and into child labour by COVID-19 as their families struggle to survive. During the Summit, the results of a new analysis of the monies so far committed to the world’s most marginalised children will be announced.
The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. Additional information including registration and viewing details can be found at www.laureatesandleaders.org.
Laureates and Leaders for Children is an initiative of the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation US. #FairShare4Children
