Virtual Reality in Automotive Market to Reach $14,727.9 Million by 2027; Ability to Provide Enhanced Learning Lessons will Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Virtual Reality in Automotive Market Research Report Are Google LLC (California, United States), ZeroLight Limited (England, UK), Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany), Unity Technologies (California, United States), HTC Corporation (Taoyuan City, Taiwan), Oculus Rift (Facebook Inc.) (California, United States), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States), Autodesk Inc. (California, United States), Continental AG (Hanover, Germany), Veative Labs Ltd. (Singapore), Visualise Creative Limited (VCL) (London, UK), Augmented Pixels, Inc. (California, United States), Onboard (Berlin, Germany), NEXT/NOW (Chicago, United States), 4Experience (Bielsko-Biała, Poland), Sensorama, Inc. (Delaware, United States), OmniVirt (California, United States) Audax Labs, LLC (California, United States).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual reality in automotive market is set to gain momentum from the ever-increasing need to create a virtual environment for automobile dealer centers and manufacturers. Besides, virtual reality (VR) simulators are capable of offering enhanced learning lessons to all the new employees. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Virtual Reality in Automotive Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Application (Designing & Prototyping, Training, Virtual Showrooms, Research & Development, Others), And Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market size was USD 759.3 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 14,727.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 45.1% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the automotive industry severely. There is a reduction in the sales of vehicles since the lockdowns. But, virtual reality in automotive industry is playing an important role in maintaining social distancing. At the same time, it is providing technicians with professional training. Also, the usage of in-house virtual test-driving environments and virtual showrooms worldwide is helping the companies to enhance sales. Our reports would provide in-depth information about the effects of this pandemic on every market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are opportunities & challenges in the market for virtual reality in automotive?

What are the growth drivers, hindrances, and dynamics of the market?

Which segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the vital strategies followed by key players to promote usage of VR in automotive industry?





Drivers & Restraints-

Ability to Present Car Designs Virtually to Customers will Boost Growth

The automotive industry is gaining various advantages for the marketing and sales of vehicles with the help of VR technology. It helps in creating an immersive experience to provide better customer experience. Additionally, dealers can present the car designs and features to their customers with the help of VR in automotive. However, VR simulators are incapable of offering flexibility amid training sessions. It includes asking doubts and clearing them. This factor may hinder the virtual reality in automotive market growth in the near future.

Segment-

Training Segment to Grow Significantly Fueled by Ability to Reduce Rate of Errors

Based on application, the market is segregated into virtual showrooms, research & development, training, designing & prototyping, and others. Out of these, the training segment held 27.2% in terms of virtual reality in automotive market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the ability of VR technology to deliver technicians and engineers with substantial training in the industry. Apart from that, it reduces the rate of errors considerably, as well as offers a safe environment for trainees.





Regional Analysis-

Rising Research & Development to Favor Growth in North America

North America generated USD 288.2 million in terms of revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the presence of prominent automakers, such as General Motors, Tesla, and Ford Motor Co. in the U.S. They are extensively investing in research and development activities. The American Auto Council declared that by the end of 2025, the auto production in the U.S. is estimated to reach 12 million.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years backed by the expansion of the automotive industry in countries, such as India, Japan, and China. China is investing hefty amounts of money in various technologies to gain efficient and skilled technicians at their manufacturing units. Japan is showcasing high growth owing to the rising augmented and virtual reality applications, emergence of 5G technology, and constant support by the government.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnerships & Collaborations to Enhance Businesses

The market for VR in automotive consists of a large number of companies that are persistently striving to boost their production units. Most of them are engaging in partnerships and collaborations with local start-ups for enhancing their businesses. Below are two latest industry developments:

January 2019 : LG Electronics joined hands with Microsoft to improve and expand the former’s infotainment system and autonomous vehicle business. This new collaboration would enable LG to transform its digital platform for the automotive industry by leveraging Microsoft’s artificial intelligence technologies and Azure cloud.

: LG Electronics joined hands with Microsoft to improve and expand the former’s infotainment system and autonomous vehicle business. This new collaboration would enable LG to transform its digital platform for the automotive industry by leveraging Microsoft’s artificial intelligence technologies and Azure cloud. January 2019: Continental AG partnered up with Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AAI), a start-up company based in Germany. It would help the former in refining its approach for the virtual development of automated driving (AD) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Virtual Reality in Automotive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Hardware Software Content By Application (Value) Designing & Prototyping Training Virtual Showrooms Research & Development Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America







TOC Continued.





