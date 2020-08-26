Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Awarded a Master of Arts in Theology, Sacred Theology Concentration, from Saint Joseph’s College
Dr. Joseph J. Plaud completes his Master of Arts in Theology Degree (M.A.T.) at Saint Joseph's College, and is currently pursuing his Doctor of Theology degreeBOSTON, MA, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, the executive director of Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC, of Boston, Massachusetts, and Director of Web Services at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul in Providence, Rhode Island, has just been conferred a Master of Arts in Theology (M.A.T.), Sacred Theology Concentration, from Saint Joseph’s College in Brunswick, Maine.
Dr. Plaud is a practicing clinical and forensic psychologist. He has numerous peer-reviewed publications in several areas of clinical and forensic psychology. Dr. Plaud previously was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in clinical psychology, with distinction, from the University of Maine in Orono, Maine. Dr. Plaud also completed his clinical internship/residency at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and Jackson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers in Jackson, Mississippi, where he served as chief psychology resident. Dr. Plaud is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association. He was also honorably discharged from the United States Navy as a reserve officer.
Dr. Plaud completed his undergraduate studies at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in psychology (philosophy and history minors) summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, with high honors in psychology. While completing his M.A.T. at Saint Joseph’s College Dr. Plaud also enrolled in graduate course work in dogmatic theology at Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Dr. Plaud is continuing his advanced academic studies in theology. He is currently enrolled in the Doctor of Theology (Th.D.) program at Pontifex University in Atlanta, Georgia.
