Increased Demand For Minimally Invasive Aesthetic And Cosmetic Procedures Drove The Medical Lasers Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Global Medical Lasers Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased demand for minimally invasive procedures contributed to the medical lasers market’s growth during the forecast period. The surge in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures propelled the demand for minimally invasive surgeries worldwide. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery’s survey on aesthetic and cosmetic procedures performed in 2018, there were 10,607,227 aesthetic and cosmetic surgical procedures performed across the globe. Moreover, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2018, approximately 18 million individuals underwent surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the USA. Thus, the high usage of medical lasers to perform minimally invasive aesthetic and cosmetic surgeries increases the demand for medical lasers.

The global medical lasers market size is expected to decline from $5.22 billion in 2019 to $4.99 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.33%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The medical lasers market size is then expected to recover and reach $6.92 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 11.52%.

Major players operating in the medical lasers market are focusing on developing new innovative products with advanced techniques in order to serve healthcare professionals and their patients better. For instance, in April 2019, Lumenis Ltd., an energy-based medical device company based in Israel, introduced Legend Pro+, a new skin rejuvenating technology and a unique multi-application platform powered by clinically proven and complementary technologies. Similarly, in July 2019, Ra Medical Systems, a USA-based medical laser company, announced the launch of Pharos, a new dermatology excimer laser for the treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and vitiligo. Pharos offers better comfort and visibility of the treatment site and is designed to improve physician and patient experience.

The medical lasers market consists of sales of medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture medical lasers. Medical lasers are devices that treat or remove tissues using precisely focused light sources. Medical lasers find their applications in several surgical procedures including eye surgery, cosmetic surgery, dental procedures, and other general procedures.

The medical lasers market by product type is segmented into solid state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems. By application, the market is segmented into surgical, cosmetic, and dental.

