Latvia upgrades remote learning safety net in case on-site education disrupted by COVID-19
Latvia has developed contingency plans and invested in remote learning equipment, preempting potential disruptions caused COVID-19 outbreaks.RīGA, LATVIA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Latvia's schools prepare to welcome back students this September, the country's Ministry of Education and Science has developed contingency plans and invested in remote learning equipment, preempting potential disruptions caused COVID-19 outbreaks, despite the country enjoying the lowest infection rates in Europe.
Hoping for the best, ready for the worst
Due to the looming potential of coronavirus outbreaks, contingency plans have been developed by Latvia's Ministry of Education and Science in case of a repeat quarantine, where students would have to fully or partially return to the remote learning process they already experienced at the end of last semester.
As of right now, schools will see students return this September and must ensure hygiene and social distancing to the best of their ability.
In case Latvia experiences surging infection numbers, schools are to respond by reducing student density at school by shifting to a mix of both on-site and remote learning with alternating attendance for students on a bi-weekly basis.
The Ministry of Education and Science is also directing schools to prepare for fully remote education to be switched to in cases of COVID-19 outbreaks at schools or a nationwide crisis.
With investments totaling EUR 4.5 million, the Ministry is assisting institutions, students, and teachers with procuring devices needed to ensure an adequate remote learning environment, as well as providing free courses for educators on remote teaching best practices.
Remote learning made possible by proven solutions
Latvia was quick to develop remote classrooms during the first COVID-19 lockdown period and its wide arsenal of digital learning tools facilitated a fruitful remote learning experience for students nationwide. Compared to previous years, students performed better in state exams, particularly in such subjects as English, French, math, and physics.
Latvia will continue to rely on these tools going forward.
Systems already in place include “e-klase” and “Mycoob”, competing platforms that digitize parent-teacher interaction, as well as homework assigning and assignment submission. These platforms provide the necessary guidance for pupils about the topics that should be learned, homework that should be completed, supporting materials to complete said homework, as well as feedback to both students and parents.
Two linear television channels for schools were rapidly developed during the first lockdown period. The project, known as TavaKlase, was built in three weeks and featured filmed classroom content for primary school-aged children. The content allowed children to be guided through lessons as they would be in classes. TavaKlase was praised by the OECD as one of the best educational projects in the world during the pandemic and further video content is in development.
Sustained efforts in preparing for the future
With this tested eLearning digital infrastructure, coupled with EUR 4.5 million in government investments in providing schools with the devices and tools required for remote learning, as well as free remote-teaching courses for educators, Latvia hopes to ensure a quality education that's free of disruptions no matter what the future holds.
Julia Gifford
Truesix
+371 26 100 633
email us here
The country that’s digitally ready for remote learning this September