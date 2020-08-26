The Global Breast Imaging Devices Market Size, Despite Initial Decline, Will Grow At 13.56% CAGR To 2023

Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Breast Imaging Devices Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast imaging devices market is expected to decline from $3.51 billion in 2019 to $3.46 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.45%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The breast imaging market size is then expected to recover and reach $5.07 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.56%.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to contribute to the breast imaging equipment market’s growth. A growing number of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), hormonal imbalances, menopause, and various reproductive disorders have significantly increased the risks of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, impacting 2.1 million women annually. Breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In 2018, approximately 627,000 women died from cancer, which is about 15% of all cancer deaths across the globe. Thereby, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer is expected to boost the demand for detection and diagnosis equipment including breast imaging devices over the forthcoming years.

Major players operating in breast imaging devices market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of technologically advanced or innovative products and product portfolio expansion, which is likely to be a leading trend in the breast imaging devices market. Various companies are introducing new advanced devices in the market to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. For instance, in October 2018, GE Healthcare - a USA-based company engaged in manufacturing and sales of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals used in medical imaging procedures - launched the Invenia Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) 2.0 in the USA.

The device is an ultrasound supplemental breast screening technology designed particularly for detecting cancer in dense breast tissue. Moreover, in July 2018, Hologic, Inc., a USA-based medical technology company, introduced Viera portable breast ultrasound system interventions in the USA and Europe - a handheld device that delivers high-quality imaging to perform guided.

The breast imaging devices market consists of sales of breast imaging devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture breast imaging devices. Breast imaging devices are medical devices used in the diagnosis of medical conditions related to the breast. Some breast imaging processes include mammography, MRI, and ultrasound.

The breast imaging devices market is segmented by product type into tomosynthesis, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, mammography, nuclear imaging, and others. By technology, the market is segmented into ionizing and non-ionizing. By end user, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, breast care centers, and diagnostic imaging centers.

