RapidValue Honored as the Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in the 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers
Our three key focus areas during the transition were the health and well being of our associates, the compassion and protection of our team, and ensuring productivity and business continuity.”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RapidValue has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the ‘Most Valuable Company’ category in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. This award is for the COVID-19 Response category, which is a special category introduced by Stevie this year to honor the contributions of organizations that have worked valiantly over the past months to keep employees safe, healthy, employed, paid, and informed. RapidValue is honored with the Stevie award for the third time after winning the Gold Stevie 'Marketing Department' award in 2017 and Silver Stevie ‘Company of the Year’ award in 2019.
RapidValue has always considered its employees as its most valuable asset, greatest resource, and key stakeholders in the organization. During the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has gone above and beyond to ensure employee safety, job security, and customer success. RapidValue has taken the necessary proactive measures for the safety of their people, ranging from mandatory Work from Home, restricting business travel to intensifying workplace measures, and constituting rapid response plans. The global pandemic has not put off the organization’s endeavors in keeping the employees engaged and connected, and if anything, has only fueled them. The company has devised innovative ways like periodic online meetings, virtual jamming sessions, and other recreational activities to help the associates to come together and have fun. Furthermore, their online certification programs and internal training sessions have enabled them to continue their Learning and Development initiatives, even out of the office.
“At RapidValue, we have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and taking the required steps to ensure employee safety, business continuity, and growth. While it is undeniable that we were entering unchartered territory with the onset of a global pandemic, we were able to efficiently transition to the work from home setup without much hassle. Our three key focus areas during the transition were the health and well being of our associates, the compassion and protection of our team, and ensuring productivity and business continuity. These are extraordinary times, and together as a team, we have pushed our boundaries, exhibiting exemplary dedication in ensuring project deliveries. I thank the Stevie® Awards for acknowledging and appreciating our hard work, which would motivate and inspire us to perform better in the future,” says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President & CEO, RapidValue.
"We are delighted to receive the Bronze Stevie® Award in recognition of the tremendous effort put forth by our team, especially during these testing times of COVID-19. We have prioritized job safety and ensured it across all levels of the organization during the global pandemic, along with taking care of our greatest asset - the employees. I would like to thank Stevie Awards team for bestowing this honor on us and also, the entire team of RapidValue for working together and achieving this success," says Aravind Warrier, Director-HR, RapidValue.
The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be conferred upon the winners during a virtual awards ceremony on November 5.
“In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we’ve confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day into making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021,” said Maggie Gallagher, President of the Stevie Awards.
More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, and more than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com
About RapidValue
RapidValue is a global leader in providing digital product engineering solutions including Mobility, Cloud, Omni-channel, IoT, AI, and RPA to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world’s top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and India and operations spread across the Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.
To learn more, visit www.rapidvaluesolutions.com
