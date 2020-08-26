Agricultural AI Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Agricultural AI Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Agricultural AI Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Agricultural AI Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Agricultural AI Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Agricultural AI market. This report focused on Agricultural AI market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Agricultural AI Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5157914-global-agricultural-ai-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Agricultural AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural AI development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Deere & Company

Microsoft

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)

Granular

Descartes Labs

Prospera

Mavrx

Awhere

Gamaya

Ec2ce

Precision Hawk

Skysquirrel Technologies

Cainthus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5157914-global-agricultural-ai-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agricultural AI Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural AI Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Machine Learning

1.4.3 Computer Vision

1.4.4 Predictive Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural AI Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Precision Farming

1.5.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.5.4 Drone Analytics

1.5.5 Agriculture Robots

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Agricultural AI Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Agricultural AI Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agricultural AI Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Agricultural AI Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Agricultural AI Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Agricultural AI Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Agricultural AI Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Agricultural AI Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Deere & Company

13.2.1 Deere & Company Company Details

13.2.2 Deere & Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Deere & Company Agricultural AI Introduction

13.2.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Deere & Company Recent Development

13.3 Microsoft

13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Microsoft Agricultural AI Introduction

13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.4 Agribotix

13.4.1 Agribotix Company Details

13.4.2 Agribotix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Agribotix Agricultural AI Introduction

13.4.4 Agribotix Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Agribotix Recent Development

13.5 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)

13.5.1 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Company Details

13.5.2 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Agricultural AI Introduction

13.5.4 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Recent Development

13.6 Granular

13.6.1 Granular Company Details

13.6.2 Granular Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Granular Agricultural AI Introduction

13.6.4 Granular Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Granular Recent Development

13.7 Descartes Labs

13.7.1 Descartes Labs Company Details

13.7.2 Descartes Labs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Descartes Labs Agricultural AI Introduction

13.7.4 Descartes Labs Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Descartes Labs Recent Development

13.8 Prospera

13.8.1 Prospera Company Details

13.8.2 Prospera Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Prospera Agricultural AI Introduction

13.8.4 Prospera Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Prospera Recent Development

13.9 Mavrx

13.9.1 Mavrx Company Details

13.9.2 Mavrx Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Mavrx Agricultural AI Introduction

13.9.4 Mavrx Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Mavrx Recent Development

13.10 Awhere

13.10.1 Awhere Company Details

13.10.2 Awhere Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Awhere Agricultural AI Introduction

13.10.4 Awhere Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Awhere Recent Development

13.11 Gamaya

13.12 Ec2ce

13.13 Precision Hawk

13.14 Skysquirrel Technologies

13.15 Cainthus

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)