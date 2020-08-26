Invest Through Your IRA into Alpha Sigma Capital's Digital Asset Fund

Alpha Sigma Capital is accepting investments from accredited investors in the United States

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a pioneering digital asset fund investing in emerging cryptocurrencies and blockchain companies is now accepting investments from IRAs (Individual Retirement Account) for Accredited Investors in the United States.

“The opportunity to invest in digital assets via your tax-deferred account demonstrates the continued mainstream adoption of this new asset class.", commented Enzo Villani, CEO and Managing Partner of Alpha Sigma Capital.



Our Approach



ASC describes itself as "Active Investors in the Blockchain Economy." This form of activism is based on finding undervalued and under-discovered companies executing on their business plans and developing their digital asset economy.

Alpha Sigma Capital takes a unique approach to invest in blockchain companies and the digital assets that drive their ecosystems. ASC Research Group conducts channel-checks through our multiple relationships within the industry, including speaking to management and having key analysts and contacts to verify claims and offerings.



Investing in Alpha Sigma Capital Fund through your IRA is only for Accredited Investors only. Please speak to your financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The digital asset markets are risky. A full Private Placement Memorandum will be provided to you if you are interested in investing.



About Alpha Sigma Capital



Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on blockchain companies that have successfully built a user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems. ASC is focused on technology companies that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.



