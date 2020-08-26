Bay-Bay Water Now Offering Free 2-Day Shipping on Purchase of Purified Distilled Water

A new, revolutionary company has made it easier for parents to provide purified distilled water for babies is offering shipping at no cost to customers.

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bay-Bay Water announced today that it is now offering free two-day shipping on the purchase of Purified Distilled Water.

“We’re very excited to offer free two-day shipping, which will save our customers a lot of money, and it will also allow them to receive their orders faster,” said Osmay Gonzalez, the creator of Bay-Bay Water.

Gonzalez explained that a baby's digestive tract is sensitive and delicate, which is why babies need to drink clean, pure, and freshwater.

“Carrying around large water jugs, however, can be impractical and inconvenient, especially if you are always on the go,” Gonzalez stressed, before adding, “Giving your baby ordinary mineral water is also not the best idea, as it can load your infant's stomach with too many minerals.”

A mineral overload, according to Gonzalez, can cause unwanted stomach issues, such as diarrhea, and the hardening of organs and tissues.

“Give your little one the cleanest and purest water available on the planet with Bay-Bay's Purified Distilled Water for Babies, now with free two-day shipping,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez went on to point out that its distilled water goes through a multi-step purification process that eliminates impurities, minerals, fluoride, phosphates, and other substances that can irritate a baby's digestive tract.

In addition, impurities are taken out by a one-micron water filter. The filtered water gets boiled into vapor, which is condensed back to liquid form in the distiller. It then gets passed through a UV filter before getting filled into the bottles. To maintain its freshness and quality, the water is properly sealed and stored in temperature-controlled silos.

Gonzalez went on to reiterate that its distilling process is carefully monitored and far above average.

“Only filtered water enters the distiller, and following the distilling process, it is stored in temperature-controlled silos until it is ready for ozone treatment and packaging. Typically, water is purified by one of three processes: reverse osmosis, distillation, and de-ionization. Bay-Bay relies on the distillation process, which involved boiling, condensing, and steaming to provide the purest result.”

For more information, please visit: www.baybaywater.com/about, and https://www.baybaywater.com/blog.

###

About Bay-Bay Water

Bay-Bay is distilled water for baby formula that you can trust. It is phosphate and fluoride-free water for babies in convenient single-serve bottles that you can take on the go. No more sterilizing breakable glass bottles or lugging around gallon-sized jugs of distilled water. Our BPA-free bottled water for formula and cereals is pure, safe, and convenient, making it the pure solution you need.

Contact Details:

Osmay Gonzalez

Bay-Bay Water LLC

8004 NW 154th St. Suite #130

Miami Lakes, FL 33016. USA

Email: BayBayWater (at) Gmail (dot) com

1-844-5BAY-BAY / 1-844-522-9229

Source: Bay-Bay Water LLC