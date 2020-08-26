IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

“IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2025. Remarketing & Value Recovery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the De-Manufacturing & Recycling segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR

The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2025 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2025. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2025 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization Segment to Record 9.1% CAGR

In the global Data Destruction/Data Sanitization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2025.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

De-Manufacturing and Recycling

Remarketing and Value Recovery

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Government & Public

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Media and Media and Entertainment

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Apto Solutions, Inc.

Sims Recycling Ltd.

HPE

Atlantix Global Systems

IBM

Dell Inc.

Iron Mountain Incorporated.

ITRenew Inc.

GEEP

CloudBlue

LifeSpan International, Inc.

TES-AMM Pte Ltd.

Dataserv

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

