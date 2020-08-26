Global Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025
“Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2020
Summary:
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Overview
The global hand sanitizer market was valued at US$ 2,421.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 39,223.1 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.0% during 2019–2025. Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers such as foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers are available in the market. Hand sanitizers are extensively used by the hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and among others. The growing concerns toward public health and safety have raised the demand for hand sanitizer among these users. Thus, the expansion of aforementioned end-use industries is expected to provide new opportunities for the hand sanitizer market.
Based on type, hand sanitizer market is categorized into alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. The alcoholic hand sanitizer segment led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol. Products that contain 60–95% alcohol are most effective. The alcohol-based hand sanitizer is on the list of the World Health Organization's Essential Medicines, as the safest and most effective medicines needed to protect health from germs. Alcoholic hand sanitizer works against a variety of microorganisms. Some products of alcohol-based hand sanitizer contain compounds such as glycerol to prevent drying of the skin. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is more convenient to use, compared to hand washing with soap and water. Antimicrobial properties of these sanitizers have driven the demand for products during the forecast period.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Gel
Liquid Soap
Foam
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Personal Use
Medical Industry
Food Processing
Industrial
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Reckitt Benckiser
Kimberly-Clark
Procter & Gamble
GOJO Industries
3M
Unilever
Lion Corporation
Medline Industries
Saraya
Henkel
Bluemoon
Shanghai Jahwa
Longrich
Kutol
Carroll CLEAN
Ecolab
Lvsan Chemistry
Walch
Vi-Jon
Likang
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
