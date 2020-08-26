Global Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

“Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

The global hand sanitizer market was valued at US$ 2,421.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 39,223.1 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.0% during 2019–2025. Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers such as foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers are available in the market. Hand sanitizers are extensively used by the hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and among others. The growing concerns toward public health and safety have raised the demand for hand sanitizer among these users. Thus, the expansion of aforementioned end-use industries is expected to provide new opportunities for the hand sanitizer market.

Based on type, hand sanitizer market is categorized into alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. The alcoholic hand sanitizer segment led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol. Products that contain 60–95% alcohol are most effective. The alcohol-based hand sanitizer is on the list of the World Health Organization's Essential Medicines, as the safest and most effective medicines needed to protect health from germs. Alcoholic hand sanitizer works against a variety of microorganisms. Some products of alcohol-based hand sanitizer contain compounds such as glycerol to prevent drying of the skin. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is more convenient to use, compared to hand washing with soap and water. Antimicrobial properties of these sanitizers have driven the demand for products during the forecast period.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Gel

Liquid Soap

Foam

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Personal Use

Medical Industry

Food Processing

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Reckitt Benckiser

Kimberly-Clark

Procter & Gamble

GOJO Industries

3M

Unilever

Lion Corporation

Medline Industries

Saraya

Henkel

Bluemoon

Shanghai Jahwa

Longrich

Kutol

Carroll CLEAN

Ecolab

Lvsan Chemistry

Walch

Vi-Jon

Likang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer by Players

4 Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued………

