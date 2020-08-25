First Connections | Nebraska Department of Education

First Connections is a multifaceted, comprehensive online course offering education about infants and toddlers to teachers, caregivers, and parents across Nebraska and beyond.

The online training curriculum consists of six modules. Download the a complete First Connections syllabus.

Introduction to Caring for Infants and Toddlers Part 1: Development of Infants and Toddlers Part 2: Development of Infants and Toddlers Program Quality and Evaluation Relationships with Families Keeping Infants and Toddlers Safe and Healthy

Requirements of the course include reading information, viewing video, completing assignments and taking short tests. All assignments and tests must be completed and graded prior to the end of the course.

A limited number of users can participate in the First Connections course at any one time. Therefore, participants must first pre-register for the course.

Please note: First Connections pre-registration is currently unavailable. We are unable to enroll new applicants at this time. The course is being moved to a new platform and should be available later this fall. We are sorry for any inconvenience this will cause you.

Upon assurance that space is available, payment of a $25.00 fee is required. Please do not send payment until you are requested to do so. When the fee has been paid, participants will receive an email with the link to the course, a username and a password. The course must be completed within 90 days. By satisfactorily completing the online course, participants will receive 45 in-service clock hours. Download the complete list of First Connections policies and procedures

For specific questions about First Connections, contact one of the following Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm central time, except for observed holidays.

Application process and login: Tammi Hicken, 402-471-3184, tammi.hicken@nebraska.gov First Connections content: Meghan Shepherd, mmshepherd2014@gmail.com Technical assistance with Moodle: Dorann Avey, 402-471-4366, dorann.avey@nebraska.gov