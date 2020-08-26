“Secret Admirer” from Of Love and Lust (OLAL) out now on Spotify and Apple Music

New single from producer Gareth Jones — well known for his work with Depeche Mode and Erasure — combines 3D Audio mixing with EDM beats and an eighties vibe.

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The band Of Love and Lust (OLAL) released its second single “ Secret Admirer ” on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major streaming services this week. Fans can find this song now on Spotify and Apple Music .



An infectious beat opens with vocals by lead singer Rush, “Once upon a time I stumbled upon some wine. A bottle of natural expression, an open ear to confession. I whispered my sins and imagined my whims. And you were standing there, all of the time.”

“Secret Admirer” mixes digital and analog synths, guitar, vocals and samples recorded with the 3D Audio microphone known as Barnaby Pro. It was produced and mixed by Gareth Jones, in his London studio, blending a modern EDM Indie Dance vibe with an eighties Technopop feel.

About OLAL

Of Love and Lust ( OLAL ) features band members in four countries: Rush in Berlin, Germany; Kuzman in Skopje, Macedonia; Genius in London, England; Christie in San Francisco; and both A-Bomb and Skunk based out of Athens, Georgia.

About Gareth Jones

Gareth Jones is well known for his work producing albums for Depeche Mode, Erasure, Interpol, Grizzly Bear, and Nick Cave. Jones has his own solo album coming out Sept. 18: ElectroGenetic

Contact

Email media@olal.com

