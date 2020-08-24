Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AMENDED STATE OF EMERGENCY ORDERS FOR CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) 25th April 2020

SAMOA, August 24 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT; One new amendment has been added to the State of Emergency Orders for Coronavirus (COVID 19) as prescribed by the constitution and signed into law by le Ao Mamalu ole Malo, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II this evening.

The amendments reads as follows: All international travel to and from Samoa by plane are temporarily suspended except as provided in exceptional circumstances approved by Cabinet.

This Order commences on 26th August 2020.

The rest of the State of Emergency Orders remain in force.

